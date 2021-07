Bryan Edwards knows his rookie NFL season wasn’t up to par, but instead of dwelling on the disappointment, he is looking forward to making strides in 2021. “I mean last year is last year, I can’t change that. I had some injuries and things like that,” Edwards last week’s at the Las Vegas Raiders’ minicamp. “My main focus this year is just being the best person I can be for this team and trying to stay healthy and make as many plays as I can ... It definitely was a process and it obviously was frustrating.