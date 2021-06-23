Tuesday's top prospect performers
Here's a look at Tuesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Astros: Korey Lee, C (No. 5), Double-A Corpus Christi. A model of consistency since Opening Night, Lee continued his red-hot performance behind the plate, falling a homer short of the cycle on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old extended his hitting streak to 12 games with his third three-hit effort of the season. Lee has hit safely in 24 of his last 26 games overall dating to May 18. The 32nd overall pick in 2019 is hitting .372 in that stretch with five of his six homers and 20 of his 22 RBIs. Astros prospect stats »www.mlb.com