Tuesday's top prospect performers

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Tuesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Astros: Korey Lee, C (No. 5), Double-A Corpus Christi. A model of consistency since Opening Night, Lee continued his red-hot performance behind the plate, falling a homer short of the cycle on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old extended his hitting streak to 12 games with his third three-hit effort of the season. Lee has hit safely in 24 of his last 26 games overall dating to May 18. The 32nd overall pick in 2019 is hitting .372 in that stretch with five of his six homers and 20 of his 22 RBIs. Astros prospect stats »

MLBMLB

Berríos (10 K's) 'proud' of work against Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- The steady mist and chilly wind swirling around Target Field throughout José Berríos’ outing on Tuesday night did absolutely nothing to dampen his intensity -- or the movement on his pitches. The way he was mowing through the White Sox lineup, nothing in the world might have gotten in his way.
MLBMLB

Trio of White Sox arms heading to ASG

DETROIT -- Stellar pitching has been the backbone of the White Sox ascent to the top of the 2021 American League Central standings. So, it’s no surprise all three of the team’s All-Star representatives come from the mound. • MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard: July 13 on FOX. Starters...
MLBMLB

Tigers 'riding high' after series win vs. Sox

DETROIT -- The last time the Tigers had won a series against the White Sox, Shane Greene saved both victories. That was in April 2019. The last time Detroit had won back-to-back games against the White Sox, Francisco Liriano earned one of the wins. That was Labor Day week of 2018.
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

LEADING OFF: Rangers RHP Gibson, White Sox RHP Lynn to start

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:. The Chicago White Sox are going to be without catcher Yasmani Grandal for four to six weeks because of a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal got hurt during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Grandal was hitting just .188 as Chicago’s starting catcher, but he had a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games to go with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. Zack Collins takes over behind the plate with Grandal out. Seby Zavala was brought up from the minors, but the AL Central leaders could look to add a veteran catcher.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

White Sox’s Yasmani Grandal out 4-6 weeks with torn tendon in left knee

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal will miss four to six weeks after suffering a torn tendon in his left knee during Monday’s loss to the Twins. Grandal’s loss is a massive one for the White Sox, who are already without everyday starters Nick Madrigal, Eloy Jiménez, and Luis Robert, though they have some cushion since they’re six games ahead in the AL Central and most of the division is in some form of a rebuild.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
2022 Top Prospect Games: Quick Hits

2022 Top Prospect Games: Quick Hits

On Thursday, June 17th PBR Arizona had a chance to hold its annual Top Prospect games for the Class of 2022. This invite only event is held at the beginning of the summer and gives our staff & scouts an opportunity to see some of the improvements players made over the course of the spring season as well as who to look out for over the course of the summer & fall. The annual event has developed into an event coaches & players will want to have on their schedules going forward. It provides players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted. It also gives scouts the chance to see many prospects compete and show off their skills all in one place. This event featured some of the top prospects left on the board in the 2022 grad class from all around the state of Arizona.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox barely avoided playing MLB’s top prospect

It is a special day for fans of Major League Baseball. Even when it doesn’t involve the Chicago White Sox, it is fun when the game’s number one prospect makes his Major League debut. That is going to be the reality tonight for Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays as he makes his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox. It is going to be very fun to see how he plays in his first career game.
Top Prospect Games Preview: Pitcher Only's

Top Prospect Games Preview: Pitcher Only's

With the first session completed, we now turn our attention to the Underclass Top Prospect Games and the Upperclass Top Prospect Games (Session 2) which will also be held at UNLV's Earl E. Wilson Stadium. This event will consist of an Evaluation Day taking place on Day 1 of the event where Position Player will be put through a Pro-Style Workout including a Laser Timed 60 Yard Dash, Batting Practice analyzed and assessed by TrackMan and Blast Motion, Catcher Evaluation, Outfielder Evaluations and Infielder Evaluations. The second day being designated for the Simulated Game where we will be Evaluating Pitchers in a Simulated Game while each pitch is being analyzed by our TrackMan system. This event will be the final evaluation before the Future Games, Junior Future Games and the recently announced West Coast Games.
Oakland, CAMercury News

Top A’s prospect selected to compete in Tokyo Olympics for Team USA

A top Oakland A’s prospect is headed to Tokyo to play for Team USA in the Olympic Games. Infielder Nick Allen, the A’s No. 3 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is one of five infielders selected for the 24-man Olympic roster. Other members of Team USA include former A’s pitchers Edwin Jackson, who last played in the majors in 2019, and Scott Kazmir, who is currently in the San Francisco Giants organization.
Top Prospect Games: Statistical Analysis

Top Prospect Games: Statistical Analysis

The Top Prospect Games is an Invite Only event that featured a group of standouts from the Scout Day Season earlier this year, giving us an up close look to evaluate the progress made over the past few months as they begin their Summer seasons. This event provided an opportunity players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted, with the help of the leading technology in the game with Blast Motion and TrackMan as we also rolling out two new features that will be a fixture at future Prep Baseball Report events in Vizual Edge and Driveline.
MLBknbr.com

Five Giants prospects rise in Baseball America’s latest Top 100 rankings

Ahh, prospect rankings. Over the last few years, this time of the season was prime for peering down into the Giants’ system and looking at how their top prospects were panning out. And it’s still a good time to do that, but there’s a little less desperation and “when are they calling up Bart?” questions when Buster Posey is hitting .326 and the Giants are the best team in baseball.
MLBMLB

4-run lead slips away in 'tough' 10-inning loss

The Marlins came up big at the plate thanks to Adam Duvall's four RBIs, but after the Braves rallied for four runs in the ninth to push the game into extras, pitcher Max Fried hit a pinch-hit walk-off single to send Miami to an 8-7 loss in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Truist Park.
Top 42 Prospects: Milwaukee Brewers

Top 42 Prospects: Milwaukee Brewers

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Milwaukee Brewers. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.

