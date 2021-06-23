Cancel
Chicago, IL

June 22, 2021 - Full Show

WTTW News
Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow the city aims to make it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Plans to rename Lake Shore Drive head to City Council, again. How the drought is affecting farming. Big changes at the Chicago Tribune.

news.wttw.com
Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

July 6, 2021 - Full Show

The latest on a violent 4th of July Weekend in Chicago. The Florida condo collapse: could it happen here? Inside the Bears possible move to Arlington Heights. Meet the new president of Illinois Tech.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Surfside investigator on uncovering the collapse's 'trigger'

There are still many questions about what happened at the Chaplain Towers in Surfside, Florida. Earlier warnings regarding needed repair work are prompting questions about the original design and construction, and whether cost concerns eclipsed risk concerns. William Brangham discusses the matter with Allyn Kilshimer, a renowned structural and forensic engineer hired to investigate the collapse.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Is a Move to Arlington Heights in the Bears’ Future?

The Chicago Bears’ bid for Arlington International Racecourse has oddsmakers in a bind. Is it a bluff, or are the Bears really considering leaving Chicago?. There are two other dark horses in the race to buy that site. Here’s what Mayor Lori Lightfoot — a Bears season ticket holder —...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Illinois Tech Hires Raj Echambadi as Next President

The Illinois Institute of Technology has a new president, starting in August. The research university has selected Raj Echambadi to lead the Bronzeville-based institution. “To me, that founding vision of providing affordable and accessible education to all is what attracted me to Illinois Tech,” said Echambadi, who comes to Chicago from Northeastern University in Boston.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Digging into Chicago’s COVID-19 Vaccine Disparity

How are COVID vaccination rates in Chicago? Overall, good — with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noting more than 70% of Cook County adults have received at least one dose. But a closer look shows unequal rates depending on what neighborhood you’re in. A recent South Side Weekly...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

News Wrap: Search continues in Surfside, condo tower leveled

In our news wrap Monday, crews in Surfside, Florida pulled three more bodies from the ruins of a collapsed condominium building after a controlled demolition overnight leveled the remaining wing of the tower, Britain is set to drop face masks and social distancing requirements, and hundreds of companies worldwide are struggling to cope with the biggest ransomware attack on record.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Patriotism in the Latino Community

Chicago welcomed 175 new Americans this week as they took the oath of allegiance to the United States at Wrigley Field. The oath requires these new citizens to forsake all loyalty to their country of origin, a price they willingly pay to become part of the American fold. But for...
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Urban Forestry Advisory Board Wins Council Approval. Now What?

In what supporters are calling a big win for Chicago’s trees, the City Council unanimously approved an ordinance last week to create an Urban Forestry Advisory Board. The board, which will report to the mayor, will bring together public and private partners with a shared mission of strategically caring for and enhancing the city’s urban canopy.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Efforts to Draw New Chicago Ward Map Getting Started

Members of the Chicago City Council are in the early stages of drafting new ward boundaries, but so too are community members hoping to supplant a map drawn by alderpeople. Ald. Roberto Maldonado, who represents the 26th Ward, said the Latino Caucus, of which he’s a member, has begun preliminary discussions on its goals; he said the Black Caucus is doing the same, as are white members of the council.

