Max Scherzer passes every test the Phillies and MLB’s ‘sticky stuff’ inspections throw at him
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer stood in front of the mound, his eyes wide and fiery, and started to undo his belt. He had already tossed his hat and glove to the grass, angry that Philadelphia Phillies Manager Joe Girardi had asked for him to be checked for foreign substances — or "sticky stuff" — in the bottom of the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. The umpires had checked the Washington Nationals' ace after the first and third innings. They deemed him clean.