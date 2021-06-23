Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asia Extends Gains As Traders Eye Loose Policies, Upbeat Outlook

By AFP News
International Business Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian markets rose Wednesday to extend a global rally, as fresh pledges on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve reassured investors who had been rattled last week by the bank's forecasts of an earlier-than-flagged hike in interest rates. Wall Street tanked Friday and Asia followed suit Monday as traders contemplated...

www.ibtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Rate#Interest Rates#Asian#The Federal Reserve#New York Fed#Nasdaq#Natixis#Trade The Chain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
MarketsDailyFx

Silver Price Forecast: Twirling Towards Freedom - Levels for XAG/USD

Silver prices continue to hold within their multi-month ascending triangle, constrained by the ongoing consolidation. Strength in the US Dollar poses a problem for precious metals, as does the prospect of the Federal Reserve withdrawing stimulus. Recent changes in sentiment suggest that silver prices have a mixed bias in the...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro struggles as investor sentiment disappoints

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The euro dived towards a three-month low against a broadly steady dollar on Tuesday as disappointing data tarnished some of the single currency’s allure while Antipodean currencies held on to their gains, buoyed by robust data and hawkish comments. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar edges higher as market awaits clues from U.S. Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar gained against a basket of peer currencies on Tuesday following the U.S. Independence Day long weekend as traders positioned themselves ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivotal June meeting. Market participants will be looking for clues as to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s non-farm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with their non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated but the worse reading in 4 months.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Breaks $1,800 Again as Traders Await Steer From Fed Minutes

(Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed above $1,800 an ounce again as investors took a risk-off turn before the release of Federal Reserve meeting notes that should bring fresh insight on U.S. monetary policy. Minutes from the Fed’s June gathering will be combed for more clues on the bank’s thinking around rates,...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Ex-PBOC Statistics Official: Rate cut would ease yuan pressure

Sheng Songcheng, a former Director of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) statistics department, called for a moderate rate cut in the second half of 2021, in order to ward off any risks from a potential economic slowdown and US rate hikes. Key quotes. “China's monetary policy should remain stable...
BusinessShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen muted ahead of Fed minutes

London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors eye the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. The FTSE 100 was called to open around five points higher at 7,106. Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said: "European and US futures...
Businesskitco.com

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
Economyinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: Fed And ECB Minutes, RBA Decides On Policy

Market participants are likely to pay extra attention to the minutes from the latest FOMC and ECB gatherings, as they try to figure out how policymakers of those two major central banks plan to move forwards. That said, ahead of those releases, during the Asian morning Tuesday, the RBA is scheduled to decide on policy, with the attention probably fixed on whether officials will consider further bond purchases.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lanka shares extend gains boosted by financial stocks

July 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Monday, extending gains for a second session, supported by gains in financial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.62% at 7,794.21. Last week, it fell 0.8%. * Sri Lankan banks’ performance in 2020 and first quarter of 2021...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report

Gold regains confidence despite bullish NFP report. Inflation and unemployment to remain at the forefront of risk-sentiment, at least for now. FOMC Minutes will likely be next major event risk for Gold traders. Gold prices continue to serve as a primary indication of current economic conditions, edging slightly higher as...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold hovers near two-week high on softer US dollar, Fed minutes awaited

BENGALURU (July 6): Gold prices were hovering close to a two-week high on Tuesday, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting for more clarity on monetary policy going forward. Spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 per ounce by 0055 GMT,...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed Pivot, Inflation Boost Emerging Market Interest Rate Hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up as Dollar Weakens, Investors Await Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia and was close to a two-week high. A weaker dollar also gave the yellow metal a boost and investors await the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Gold futures rose 0.80% to $1,797.65 by...
MarketsFXStreet.com

The rupee rose against the US dollar

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.52 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.30 levels. The rupee rose more in choppy trade today as foreign banks sold the greenback likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors into Indian companies looking to raise capital through initial public offerings in the coming days.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Comments / 0

Community Policy