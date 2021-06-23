Cancel
Boston Arts Academy Commencement Celebration Honors Class of 2021 at Fenway Park

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

Commencement speaker Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC inspires graduates, families, and faculty. City and school leaders, arts luminaries and a hip-hop legend came out to support Boston Arts Academy’s (BAA) commencement celebration for the Class of 2021 on Thursday, June 17 at Fenway Park. BAA is the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. The in-person commencement was held at the famed home of the Boston Red Sox, directly across the street from BAA’s new school building, which is scheduled to open in 2022. During the ceremony, 88 students received their diplomas.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
