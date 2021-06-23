Cancel
Health Services

Regenerative Medicine Franchise Explodes onto Tampa Health Scene

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

QC Kinetix opens first two clinics in the Tampa area with more on the way. QC Kinetix, a fast-growing regenerative medicine franchise that offers a cutting-edge alternative to pain relief, recently launched two locations in the Tampa Bay area. Three more are under construction, and up to 10 clinics are slated to serve the entire metro area from the coast to Lakeland. Dr. Daniel Sucherman, a physician with years of experience, will own all the Tampa area locations.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
