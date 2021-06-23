Rays' Wander Franco Hits Game-Tying Home Run Vs. Red Sox for First MLB Hit
Top prospect Wander Franco hits game-tying HR for first MLB hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wander Franco era has officially begun. MLB's No. 1 prospect made his big league debut Tuesday night versus the Boston Red Sox and came through in the clutch. In the fifth inning, Franco tied things up for the Tampa Bay Rays with a three-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez, the first hit of his promising career.www.nbcwashington.com