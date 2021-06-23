Cancel
EY US Announces Gregg Maggioli of Lighthouse Autism Center as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Finalist

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform the Midwest and beyond. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Gregg Maggioli, CEO and Co-Founder of Lighthouse Autism Center was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

