LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley sent out an apology to Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul on Twitter after shoving him in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The Phoenix Suns clinched their first NBA Finals berth since 1993 on Wednesday night, after they defeated the LA Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The spotlight has been on Suns guard Chris Paul, not only for him reaching the Finals for the first time in his career, but after being two-hand shoved in the back by Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in the fourth quarter. As a result, Beverley was ejected from Game 6.