Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts 14th home run

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Cleveland. Bryant now has 14 home runs, 40 RBI and 43 runs scored in 68 games this season as he continues to produce at a high level. The 29-year-old hasn't been as dynamic as he was back in his 2016 MVP campaign, but he's still delivering for fantasy managers after a disappointing 2020 season in which he posted a career-worst .644 OPS across 34 games.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Blasts#Fantasy#Ops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBchatsports.com

Kris Bryant, offense cranks it up again for Cubs

After a rough stretch at the plate, the Cubs were looking for a game in which they could turn things around on offense. They got it Tuesday, stringing some hits together when they needed them in a 7-1 victory over the visiting Indians. Kris Bryant got it started in the...
MLBMLB

Bryant's HR sparks sputtering Cubs offense

CHICAGO -- A few hours before Tuesday's game, Cubs manager David Ross praised Kris Bryant for the approach on display in his plate appearances the previous night. Ross then had a prediction for reporters surrounding him in the Cubs' dugout. "I wouldn't be surprised if he gets hot here real...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Kris Bryant is battling a terrible slump in June

Kris Bryant is entering Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a .277/.362/.512 slash with a 138 wRC+, 13 home runs and an .875 OPS. Hard to complain about those numbers, however, it was just a few weeks ago when he was slashing .324/.406/.611 with an OPS over 1.000. June has been brutal for the Chicago Cubs offense in general, but Bryant’s struggles really stick out.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Cleveland-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs fourth. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Indians 0. Cubs sixth. Sergio Alcantara doubles to deep left field. Rafael Ortega pinch-hitting for Kyle...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits 12th home run

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over Cleveland. Contreras gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning, then hit his 12th home run of the season in the eighth to make it 6-1. The catcher is having another solid campaign with a .766 OPS and the dozen long balls, which is good for third on the team, though his .237 batting average would be a new career low.
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

Hendricks Dominates, Bryant Homers As Cubs Beat Cleveland

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 Tuesday night to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Julio Urias Tries To Stop First-Inning Home Run Streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a four-game losing streak and now look to generate some momentum against the Chicago Cubs, who are 4-1 in the team's head-to-head meetings this season. Although the Dodgers managed to get back in the win column, they have gone a franchise-record five straight games with allowing a home run in the first inning. The onus to try stopping that now falls to Julio Urias, who has been mired in some difficulties and historically struggles in the first inning.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kris Bryant happy about MLB foreign substance crackdown

Kris Bryant is speaking out in defense of MLB over their foreign substance checks of pitchers. Some pitchers have spoken out against the way MLB decided to implement foreign substance checks midseason. One high-profile pitcher even blamed his injury on the change. But Bryant is pleased. He says the excuse...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Kris Bryant’s Blast Keys Explosion to Power Kyle Hendricks’ 10th Win

When the Cubs were flailing offensively back in April, Kris Bryant seemed like the lone bright spot in a lineup that otherwise looked like a caricature of everything that had broken along the lines since 2017. In June, however, Bryant has been hitting at a level considered disappointing even by the Cubs’ low standards for the month. He headed into Tuesday’s win over Cleveland hitting just .123 with a 22 wRC+ and only one homer in 64 plate appearances.
MLBSportsGrid

Kris Bryant Out Of Cubs Lineup Tuesday

NBC Sports Chicago Reports Chicago Cubs’ third baseman Kris Bryant is not in the lineup Tuesday as the team takes on the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant appears to have a scheduled day off, last playing in a Monday’s 14-4 loss to the Brewers, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in the lineup for the Cubs, Bryant is slashing .261/.347/.500 with 15 home runs, appearing in 73 games this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Cody Bellinger Hits Walk-Off Home Run Against Cubs

Julio Urias stopped a streak of the Los Angeles Dodgers surrendering a home run in the first inning at a franchise-record five consecutive games, and Cody Bellinger delivered their first walk-off win of the season in a thrilling 3-2 victory against the Chicago Cubs. Urias opened the game by retiring...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Slams 10th home run

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Dodgers. Rizzo hit a solo shot off Julio Urias in the fourth inning to get the Cubs on the board. He is in a bit of a cold stretch, going 5-for-32 over his last 10 games. On the season, he is slashing .250/.346/.446 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI and 30 runs scored in 280 plate appearances. He is still on pace for a 20-homer season, but his RBI and runs are down compared to his last two full seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy