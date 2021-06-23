Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts 14th home run
Bryant went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Cleveland. Bryant now has 14 home runs, 40 RBI and 43 runs scored in 68 games this season as he continues to produce at a high level. The 29-year-old hasn't been as dynamic as he was back in his 2016 MVP campaign, but he's still delivering for fantasy managers after a disappointing 2020 season in which he posted a career-worst .644 OPS across 34 games.www.cbssports.com