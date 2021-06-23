Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts 14th home run

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a four-game losing streak and now look to generate some momentum against the Chicago Cubs, who are 4-1 in the team's head-to-head meetings this season. Although the Dodgers managed to get back in the win column, they have gone a franchise-record five straight games with allowing a home run in the first inning. The onus to try stopping that now falls to Julio Urias, who has been mired in some difficulties and historically struggles in the first inning.