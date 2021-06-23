Cancel
Midland, TX

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds struggle in return home

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 14 days ago
Midland's Jhonny Santos swing at a pitch during a game against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. (Chris Amaya|Odessa American)

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds couldn’t get much going in their 6-1 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Wichita leadoff batter Jose Miranda put the visitors up early with a solo homer to left field in the top of the first inning.

It didn’t take long for the Wind Surge to extend that lead, as a two-run home run from BJ Boyd gave them a 3-0 lead in the second.

An Andrew Bechtold RBI single in the top of the fourth extended the lead to 4-0.

The Wind Surge held on to that lead for a large portion of the game until the bottom of the eighth when a double from RockHounds’ Jeremy Eierman drove in Devin Foyle to break up the shutout bid.

Midland attempted to generate more offense in the later innings, but Wichita’s Zachary Neff was able to hold the RockHounds off the scoreboard.

The Wind Surge added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth to cap the scoring.

The second game of the six-game series will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Wichita Wind Surge 6, Midland RockHounds 1

Wichita………. 120 100 002 — 6 13 1

Midland……… 000 000 010 — 1 6 1

Austin Schufler, Brandon Koch (7), Zachary Neff (8) and Caleb Hamilton. Jared Koenig, Aiden McIntyre (6), Jack Weisenburger (8), Zack Erwin (9) and Kyle McCann. W — Schufler. L — Koenig. Sv — Neff. 2B — Wichita: Andrew Bechtold, BJ Boyd, Jose Miranda. Midland: Devin Foyle, Jeremy Eierman HR — Wichita: Miranda, Boyd.

Records — Wichita: 24-19 overall; Midland: 21-22.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
