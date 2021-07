It feels like the White Sox have been cursed by the injury bug even worse than the Mariners, losing three of their daily producers in Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, and Nick Madrigal to season-ending or long-term Injured List stints. According to Baseball Prosepctus’s Injured List Ledger, the White Sox have actually been one of MLB’s least-injured teams in raw numbers; they just have the largest amount of star power that’s been affected. The Mariners, on the other hand, haven’t lost as many stars, but are hanging out with the league-worst walking wounded of Toronto, Tampa Bay, and the Padres for the league’s most significant injuries thanks to the haunted sixth starter spot and your run-of-the-mill crummy luck. Just remember, no matter what happens in this series, we win the IL Olympics.