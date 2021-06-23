Cancel
Portland, ME

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland resumes interior work

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 14 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — After more than a year of pausing indoor repair jobs, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland's Critical Home Repair program has returned to interior work. The nonprofit has only been working on outdoor repairs during the pandemic. Habitat said with its fully vaccinated staff, it feels...

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

