Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland resumes interior work

PORTLAND, Maine — It is a big word, incorporating simple concepts. Permaculture is, by definition, "the development of agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient" according to the Oxford Dictionary. It is the merging of two words - permanent and agriculture - and employs design techniques that utilize plants that are native to that particular area, as well as methods that are renewable and sustainable. Permaculture techniques are not new, but rather have been employed for centuries. The goal is to create a garden or landscape that needs minimal attention, and ideally produces food not only for wildlife but for the gardener as well. The Resilience Hub in Portland is a resource for gardeners who are interested in learning more about Permaculture. They offer events, design classes, and workshops. If you are interested in learning more about permaculture, click here.