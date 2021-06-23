The Blue Box Game Studios conspiracy theories show gamers are desperate for the status quo to end
It’s looking like Blue Box Game Studios is really just an indie studio that got in over its head while trying to market its upcoming horror game Abandoned (which isn’t the final name, according to the dev). The owner of the studio, Hasan Kahraman, released a video decrying any involvement with Kojima and Konami. However, that gamers (including myself) could turn what seems to be a fumbling attempt by an indie dev to drum up support into a conspiracy involving Sony, Konami, Hideo Kojima, and Geoff Keighley shows there’s an issue in the industry.www.gamerevolution.com