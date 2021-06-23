Opinion/Letter: Who is going to pay for more police at Hampton Beach?

Regarding the articles in the newspaper concerning Hampton police at Hampton Beach, something both selectman Mary-Louise Woolsey and myself have brought up several times. Who is going to cover the outside agency costs? As an individual selectman, I have been asking this throughout my tenure and all I got from this board over the years is the mums, no action. This board has failed to address the state park operations for all the years I have been elected. Selectman Phill Bean, Woolsey, Barnes all brought it up. No action by any of the three chairmen, Rick Griffin, Rusty Bridle, and Jim Waddell.