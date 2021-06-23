COLLEGE: UTPB athletes recognized for classroom success

The UTPB athletic program was recognized for its work off the field as 156 student-athletes earned a spot on the Lone Star Conference Honor Roll released Tuesday.

The Falcons had 49 athletes finish with 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring semester.

UT Tyler led the conference with 185 honorees, with Angelo State (160) and Texas A&M-Commerce (158) just in front of UTPB.

Additionally, UTPB’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned Scholar All-American honors by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for the spring semester.