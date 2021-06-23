Cancel
Atlanta Ikea Apologizes To Black Employees For Racist Juneteenth Menu

By Paul Meara
BET
 14 days ago
The manager at an Atlanta area Ikea store is apologizing after a special Juneteenth menu featured in its restaurant was called out as racist. According to CBS News, many of the store’s Black employees did not show up for work last Saturday (June 19) and some even thought about quitting over the gesture.

BET

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

