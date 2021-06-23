NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects
The New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner will be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation, CNN projected on Tuesday night. But the question that will dominate the coming process is much simpler: Can Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who raced out to a lead after an initial count of early and primary day in-person voting, hold on to his advantage?