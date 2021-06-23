Cancel
TV Series

Why The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Doesn't Love Directing Herself

By Mick Joest
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Flash episode "Rayo de Luz." Read at your own risk!. Danielle Panabaker is typically known for her work in front of the camera on The Flash but has slowly been building her resume as a director on The CW series. Season 7's "Rayo de Luz" marked her third episode directing the series, and while there are advantages to being on both sides of the camera, Panabaker has found it a challenge.

Person
Danielle Panabaker
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8

While Team Flash still has its hands full with what remains of the seventh season, there is actually some casting news to report that doesn't involve favorite cast members leaving (Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh). On Wednesday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker will be joining Grant Gustin have closed new deals with series producer Warner Bros. Television. While the announcement may be good in the short term, could such a major resigning for a single season be a sign that season 8 could be the long-running series' swan song, matching Arrow? Stay tuned…
TV SeriesGizmodo

Updates From Black Widow, and More

A new clip from the next Fear Street teases bad things happening to the Shadyside kids. Tuca & Bertie is still clucking along. The CW teases what’s to come in The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, and more. Spoilers, away!. Black Widow. Taskmaster enjoys a featurette while Red...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Is Candice Patton Leaving The Flash? Is She Pregnant?

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andrew Kreisberg, ‘The Flash’ is a superhero series currently airing its seventh round on The CW. Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the show is a spin-off of ‘Arrow.’ The action series revolves around Barry Allen, a crime scene investigator who accidentally gains the ability to move at superhuman speed and becomes The Flash. Candice Patton portrays Barry’s wife, Iris West-Allen. This role also earned her the Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actress on Television in 2017. However, the actress has been missing for quite a few episodes in season 7, which has got the fans wondering if it means that Patton is exiting from the show? Let’s dive in and find out!
TV SeriesTVLine

The Flash Sneak Peek: Dig Helps Barry With a Timey-Wimey Family Matter

The Flash has something he must do in the name of protecting his family — but will John Diggle, of all people, sign off on the speedster risking another Flashpoint to do it?. In this week’s episode of the CW series (airing tonight at 8/7c), Diggle — played by Arrow vet David Ramsey, in the latest stop on his summertime Arrowverse “tour” — arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry stop the Godspeed War. But in the clip above, Barry decided that he needs to pay a visit to 2049, from whence the Godspeeds hail, to make sure his and Iris’ grown daughter Nora is OK.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "P.O.W."

Godspeed has returned to Central City, but the already challenging speedster villain has taken things to the next level. Last week's episode saw an army of Godspeeds attack and very nearly take The Flash (Grant Gustin) out only for another army of Godspeeds to show up and fight them off. Now, it looks there's about to be an all-out Godspeed War for Team Flash to deal with. Fortunately, they will be getting a bit of help. David Ramsey guest stars as John Diggle in this week's episode and the team will definitely need his help.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Flash Season 7 E16 Preview: Why John Diggle's The Arrowverse MVP

With only hours to go until the new episode of The CW's The Flash, viewers are being treated in another preview for "P.O.W."- this one showcasing A.R.G.U.S. Agent John Diggle aka guest star David Ramsey. In the midst of an Arrowverse walkabout, Diggle takes time out from his headaches (not easy being "green"?) to come bearing gifts that could very well help Team Flash get a handle on the growing Godspeeds problem. But if you ever needed a reminder as to why the Arrowverse is a whole lot better with John Diggle in it, look no further than the fatherly advice Barry (Grant Gustin) gets from him regarding a family matter.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: The Flash “P.O.W.”

John Diggle arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry stop the Godspeed War at 8 PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. After being struck by lightning, CSI investigator Barry Allen awakens from a nine-month coma to discover he has been granted the gift of super speed. Teaming up with S.T.A.R.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Flash Season 7 Episode 16 Review: P.O.W.

If anyone could resurrect some life into the final episodes of The Flash Season 7, it's John Diggle. Godspeeds rampaged through Central City on The Flash Season 7 Episode 16, and who better than Spartan himself to help Team Flash save the city?. Unfortunately, it appears that neither side of...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The speedster war escalates on a busy episode of The Flash

An episode like “P.O.W.” demonstrates pretty clearly that The Flash isn’t trying to bring in new fans at this point. Anyone who hasn’t been steeped in the mythology of the show (and the Arrowverse as a whole) would have a hard time making heads or tails out of the events unfolding this week. Hell, I’ve recapped nearly all 149 hours of this show, and I didn’t exactly find it smooth sailing either.
TV & VideosComicBook

Robin Givens Cast in Batwoman Season 3

Season 3 of Batwoman has officially found its newest star. On Tuesday, a report confirmed that Riverdale alum Robin Givens has joined the cast of the hit The CW series in the key role of Jada Jett, a character that was rumored to be appearing on the series late last week. Givens is best known to The CW viewers for her recurring role as Sierra McCoy on Riverdale and Katy Keene, and for directing a few of the flagship series' episodes. She also is set to return to her role of Darlene Merriman in the upcoming HBO Max revival of Head of the Class.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash: Impulse and XS Arrive From the Future in "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" the upcoming seventeenth episode of The Flash's seventh season and the series' overall 150th episode. The season will see Jessica Parker Kennedy would return as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) future daughter Nora West-Allen/XS and Jordan Fisher will make his full debut as Bart Allen/Impulse, though we did get a tease of the character in tonight's "P.O.W." Both Nora and Bart showed up in the final minutes of the episode to tell Barry they were there to help with the Godspeed War and reassure their father that they would be okay.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash: "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" Preview Released

The end of The Flash Season 7 is speeding towards us. There are only two episodes left and now, The CW has released a preview for one of them, the penultimate Season 7 episode that just so happens to be the series' 150th overall, "Heart of the Matter, Part 1". As we saw at the very end of this week's "P.O.W.", the episode will see Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) team up with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) to help their parents and Team Flash take on the Godspeeds in the rapidly intensifying Godspeed War.

