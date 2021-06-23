Why The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Doesn't Love Directing Herself

With only hours to go until the new episode of The CW's The Flash, viewers are being treated in another preview for "P.O.W."- this one showcasing A.R.G.U.S. Agent John Diggle aka guest star David Ramsey. In the midst of an Arrowverse walkabout, Diggle takes time out from his headaches (not easy being "green"?) to come bearing gifts that could very well help Team Flash get a handle on the growing Godspeeds problem. But if you ever needed a reminder as to why the Arrowverse is a whole lot better with John Diggle in it, look no further than the fatherly advice Barry (Grant Gustin) gets from him regarding a family matter.