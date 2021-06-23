2 dead, 4 hospitalized after COVID outbreak in Manatee County

Two people are dead and four were hospitalized after a COVID-19 outbreak at a government office building.

One person who worked in the same IT office did not catch the virus. That person was vaccinated.

The county administrator worries the delta variant could be to blame.

"The clinical presentation gives me concern that we're dealing with a very infectious variant that is quite deadly," said Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator, Epidemiologist.

According to a new study by scientists at Helix, the delta variant is growing faster in counties with lower vaccination rates, one concerning factor putting delta on track to become dominant.