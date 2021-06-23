Cancel
Manatee County, FL

2 dead, 4 hospitalized after COVID outbreak in Manatee County

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0papFw_0acbfdOS00

Two people are dead and four were hospitalized after a COVID-19 outbreak at a government office building.

One person who worked in the same IT office did not catch the virus. That person was vaccinated.

The county administrator worries the delta variant could be to blame.

"The clinical presentation gives me concern that we're dealing with a very infectious variant that is quite deadly," said Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator, Epidemiologist.

According to a new study by scientists at Helix, the delta variant is growing faster in counties with lower vaccination rates, one concerning factor putting delta on track to become dominant.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

