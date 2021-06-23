Richard Hammond Is Restoring Classic Cars on Discovery+
These days, buyers looking for restomods or other well-restored classic cars are rather spoiled for choice. But most of that work happens behind closed doors or through still images on websites or Instagram. There aren’t many shows that focus on how classic car restoration works, apart from maybe Jay Leno’s YouTube series. However, just such a program is about to debut on Discovery+. And it’s helmed by a familiar car enthusiast favorite: Richard Hammond.www.motorbiscuit.com