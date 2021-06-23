Mother of Vikings' Jaylen Twyman Speaks in Exclusive Interview After DC Shooting

A rookie with the Minnesota Vikings is expected to make a full recovery after being shot four times when a hail of bullets hit a vehicle he was traveling in. Jaylen Twyman, 21, suffered what the Associated Press described as “scary but superficial” wounds during a visit to Washington D.C. on Monday. Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the 301-pound defensive tackle he did not need surgery and was expected to make a full recovery from exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks, and leg. Rosenhaus said two other men were also hit in the shooting—neither of them fatally—and Twyman had simply been in the “wrong place, wrong time.” Twyman was selected out of Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the NFL draft two months ago. In a statement, the Vikings said: “We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery.”