Mother of Vikings' Jaylen Twyman Speaks in Exclusive Interview After DC Shooting

By Shomari Stone
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of Minnesota Vikings player Jaylen Twyman, who was shot multiple times in D.C. yesterday, spoke about her son’s recovery exclusively to News4's Shomari Stone Tuesday. Through the camera intercom on her Ring doorbell, Stephanie Twyman answered questions while at a hospital with her son. “I’m hurt and I...

www.nbcdfw.com
Person
Jaylen Twyman
#Police#American Football#News4#H D Woodson High School
