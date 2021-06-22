Cancel
Economy

Farm Service Agency Now Accepting Nominations for County Committee Members

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) began accepting nominations for county committee members on June 15. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 2, 2021.

