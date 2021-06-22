Farm Service Agency Now Accepting Nominations for County Committee Members

Jefferson Davis County Farm Service Agency (FSA) County would like to remind local producers of the opportunity to report their planting crop acreage for fiscal year (FY) 2021. We know it is the time of year that producers are planting spring/summer seeded crops (corn, soybeans, grain sorghum etc.) for grain and starting to produce hay and graze there summer grasses (Bahia, Bermuda, Mixed grass, Native grass, etc). It is important that you report your acreage. The acreage reporting deadline for spring/summer crops for FY 2021 is July 15. This reporting period includes the following crops: corn, soybeans, Bahia grass, Bermuda grass, native grass, conservation reserve program, etc.