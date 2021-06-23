Clean A Stream, Win A Prize
Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker has announced Operation S.O.S. (Save our Streams) as a part of the City of Mansfield’s Stream Outreach Program for the year 2021. Litter, debris, and illegal dumping are ongoing problems. Such items can stop water flow in storm drains and cause flooding. This same litter and debris can enter into drains thereby entering streams and affecting water quality. Accumulation can also reflect to visitors just how much pride is in the Mansfield community.1812blockhouse.com