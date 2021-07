The problem is more likely that the message is too short to be validated. The original message has 13 characters and the 'decrypted' output is only 4 characters long with 1 'error' (KAYE vs KAYR). Assuming that each character can be a letter or a digit (so 36 possibilities), the number of possible messages is 36*36*36*36 = 1,679,616. The number of messages that are 1 characters from KAYE is 4*35 = 140. In practice, that means that the probability to get something like KAYR by luck is 140/1679616 = 1/12000. That may seem a lot until you consider that he probably tried several 'trifid' keys until he got KAYR. With enough tries it may be possible to get any result you want. For example, after 50 attempts you get 'KANG' and you can accuse Elvis Presley. If your 96th attempt gives you 'BUZH' then you can accuse George W Bush etc etc.