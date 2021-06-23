Cancel
PA House advances Voting Rights Protection Act

By Rachel Kalas
HARRISBURG (Newsradio 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) – The Pennsylvania House approved the Voting Rights Protection Act (House Bill 1300) on Tuesday. The bill comes after months-long series of hearings conducted by the committee. The legislation will allow mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day, require the last...

