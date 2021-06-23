Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Consultant recommends removal of Esplanade mall

By Chris Miller
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Esplanade mall, the multi-story retail complex that once dominated suburban shopping, would best serve the community by being torn down and completely redeveloped, a consulting firm told the city Tuesday evening. Instead, TSW believes a residential and commercial district could revitalize the area. The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports...

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#The Mall#Esplanade#The Times Picayune#Jefferson Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Consultant recommends new Ark City pool; commissioners will discuss

The Arkansas City Commission will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. todayat Paris Park Pool to review a recent evaluation of the pool’s condition by Lamp Rynearson Company. The commission will consider the information presented about repairing or replacing the pool. The consultant estimates it would cost about $6 million to $6.2 million to repair the pool, and $6.8 million for a new pool. It recommending a new pool.
Retailfinextra.com

Splitit adds in-store flexibility

Splitit (ASX:SPT), the company empowering shoppers to use their credit cards to pay in instalments, announced today it is bringing its instalment payments to in-store retail locations worldwide. Splitit InStore also includes Apple Pay and Google Pay to deliver an effortless in-store payment experience. Splitit InStore was built to meet...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Mosaic Consulting buying peer

Nashville-based Mosaic Consulting Group, which markets HR software services, has signed a deal to acquire a Texas peer and build out its offerings. Terms of Mosaic’s deal for Westward Consulting, which is expected to close by month’s end, aren’t being disclosed. San Antonio-based Westward is home to a dozen people — 10-year-old Mosaic has 75 employees — who have since 2015 worked with the Kronos payroll/HR platform.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Top 50 food and grocery retailers by sales

The SN Top 50 Retailers report is compiled in partnership between Supermarket News and research partner IGD, a leading UK-based analysis and insight organization for the food and consumer goods industry. The following table includes the rankings of the Top 50 food and grocery retailers and wholesalers in the U.S....
JobsUnion

Sales & Retention Representative

Job 1921, Circ. Sales and Retention Rep - The Union Grass Valley, CA, US 30+ days agoRequisition ID: 1921 Coordinate all circulation sales and retention efforts for The Union. Work with the Home Delivery Manager, Single Copy Manager and Customer Service Staff to achieve revenue growth through subscription sales, subscriber retention, single copy promotion, NIE promotion and third-party sales. This is a key position in the Circulation department and reports directly to the Circulation Director. Our application process is two parts. Please start hereand complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. Responsibilities Include (but are not limited to): Develop, coordinate, administer, track and evaluate the following sales promotions: Carrier sales and contests Telemarketing sales Kiosk/store front sales Direct mail promotions Email promotions Sampling efforts NIE promotions Maintain subscription integrity on all order production. Ensure that orders produced are valid and are obtained through proper means. Meet or exceed budgeted monthly sales goals. Keep monthly promotion expenses within budgeted goals. Assist Circulation Director with sales promotion budget. Ensure that retention calling by is completed in a timely manner. Report sales progress to the department each week. Work with Single Copy Manager and Advertising Department to increase 3rd party sales. Analyze start/stop, retention and other pertinent reports to assist in the development, implementation, tracking and evaluation of subscriber retention programs. Become knowledgeable of ABC rules and regulations, especially as they relate to promotion, order integrity and qualification. Working to help peers, supervisors, employees without regard to rank Other tasks and responsibilities assigned by the Circulation Director as necessary for excellent customer service and efficient day-to-day operation of the Circulation Department. This list is not intended to include all duties and tasks that will be required but to identify the primary responsibilities. Qualifications: Excellent customer service Reliable transporta tion, valid driver's license and a clean driving record Ability to handle job duties with minimal supervision Excellent listening skills Creativity & imagination Ability to deal with the public and represent The Union in a professional courteous manner Sense of urgency Good organizational skills Basic computer knowledge Swift Communications is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. www.swiftcom.com/careers *refer to job # 1921.
Businessthepaypers.com

Onventis launches Amazon business product search

Germany-based cloud procurement and supplier relationship management (SRM) provider Onventis has launched the ‘Amazon Business Integrated Search’ (ABIS). In 2017, Onventis integrated Amazon Business into its structured purchasing processes, facilitating shopping for company’s needs. According to an Onventis representative, the Amazon Business Integrated Search gives procurement organisations in Onventis access to the entire Amazon Business range, including usual features, such as business pricing and the use of Amazon Business Guided Buying guidelines.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

How Payment Flexibility Eases Independent Contractor Cash Flows

The proliferation of the gig economy and dramatic shifts in professionals’ expectations for their own career paths have begun to carve out a larger space for the independent contractor — and for regulations surrounding them. The logistics and delivery space is primed to embrace the independent contractor model, which, in...
Income TaxPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Installment payment agreement (IPA)

If you're unable to pay your tax bills in full, you may qualify for an installment payment agreement (IPA). Under the agreement, you'll make monthly payments toward your unpaid tax balance. Payment information for those directly impacted by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) The fastest and easiest way to request an IPA...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Demand Chain Management is Vital for Suppliers and Distributors

Supply chain management (SCM) is a rapidly growing segment of the tech sector. According to research from Gartner, the SCM software market increased by 8.6% in 2019, and this trend is expected to pick up momentum in the coming years. As companies realize that supply chain digitization can lead to drastic gains in efficiency and product quality, they’re increasingly adopting technologies that can improve end-to-end visibility, track trading agreements and increase communication and collaboration.
Missouri Statebizjournals

Aerosol product maker PLZ buys Missouri lubricant company

PLZ Aeroscience, a maker of aerosol and liquid products, said it's purchased Clinton, Missouri-based Champion Brands, which makes lubricants used in the automotive and industrial industries, for an undisclosed price. Downers Grove, Illinois-based PLZ said Champion makes more than 300 fluids and performance products, including brake fluid, fuel treatments, semi-synthetic...
Animalseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Recommended Products

Recommended Products for the equestrian and horse! Products we think you will love and want to buy again. We look at the the latest in product technology, seasonal launches, golden oldies, industry favourites and more. JOIN US ON FACEBOOK to keep up to date with our latest posts, competitions, horse...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Grocery Store 22% Of Shoppers Refuse To Go In

Remember in "Zombieland" when Woody Harrelson stops by a grocery store to pick up a box of Twinkies in the middle of the apocalypse (via Epicurious)? If there were ever a movie scene proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that supermarkets and their infinite offerings are bright beacons in a dark world, that's it. According to The Food Industry Association, as of 2019, in addition to Twinkies, the average grocery store offers you over 28,000 different items. 28,000 is a lot of products to stare at as you wander your supermarket's aisles looking for your weekly needs (apocalyptic or not) — a trip that you likely take, as Statista lists, 1.6 times per week.
Economytwollow.com

Recruitment consultant fees in Singapore

The growth and profit of a business depends to a large extent on the skills, work ethic and experience of the employees. Hence businesses of all sizes are always trying to get the best possible employees who will help the business grow. While large companies have a full fledged human resources (HR) department who will help the business hire employees, many of the smaller companies prefer to outsource the recruitment to a consultant. They would like to find out the cost of recruitment consultants in Singapore, so that they can plan their company finances accordingly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy