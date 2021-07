At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, former Lakers guard Alex Caruso attempted to catch a flight at Eastwood Airport in College Station, Texas. The only problem? He had left a grinder containing marijuana remnants in his backpack, which is a definite no-no in the state that once employed Walker Texas Ranger. Caruso was arrested on misdemeanor charges and subsequently released. It was a minor embarrassment at best and a major inconvenience at worst. Not something to write home about . . . that is until Stephen A. Smith got involved, using Caruso’s misfortune as rocket fuel for one of his greatest “STAY OFF THE WEEEEEDUH!” readings to date. Mash that volume button.