The Town of Farmington has opened the Community & Senior Center and the Main Library, as Cooling Centers, for residents seeking relief from the heat. The Community & Senior Center, 321 New Britain Ave., Unionville, will be open Monday - Friday, from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. If you are concerned about an elderly or disabled resident during this time, please contact: Farmington Community Services at 860-675-2390.