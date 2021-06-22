Sherwood Senior Center in-person meals are back

After city helps deliver as many as 1,000 at-home meals a month, residents can now sit down and eat with friends.

While Sherwood's Marjorie Stewart Senior Community Center has been officially closed for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed on Tuesday, June 15.

That's when the center served its first group of seniors a hot in-person lunch, the first since the center was forced to shutter its doors back on March 13, 2020.

As public buildings closed their doors left and right in March 2020 with COVID-19 case counts rising, Sherwood city officials wondered how they would get meals to seniors during the duration of the pandemic.

It didn't take long — only a few days — before they had a plan.

"Once the pandemic started, (we) started delivering meals to people who needed them instead of coming into the senior center to eat," said Kristen Switzer, who is currently serving as city manager pro tem.

She said the pandemic gave the city the opportunity to expand meal services for those who needed them most, something that's expected to continue once things open up more.

Over that time, Switzer said she discovered the importance of providing what's believed to be the only hot — often gourmet — home-delivered meals for seniors in the Sherwood area. Especially over the last year, Switzer said the meal program became more than just providing food for the city's elderly or homebound population.

"It's about the hot food, but it's also just about that social interaction, even if it's just somebody handing you a bag of food," she said. "(It) has been important, and we've had seniors literally in tears out of gratitude for everything that our staff has done over a year. It's been pretty amazing."

Maiya Martin Burbank, who is manager of the senior center, said once the pandemic shut everything down, her small staff and the city quickly flipped the switch to a home-delivery system.

"We reconfigured our kitchen and our schedules and went from reusable utensils and everything to one-time serving," Burbank said.

They also enlisted a skeleton crew that included Martin Burbank, Dennis Doyle (a city employee who generally oversees the city's field house), and Dominic Sachet, a trained chef who has prepared meals at the center for more than three years. The three of them hit it hard for six months, helping not only to prepare meals but to deliver them as well before other volunteers were brought in to assist them.

In December, January and February, the city delivered 1,000 meals to Sherwood residents each month. Currently, the city is still delivering about 800 meals each month.

Martin Burbank said she loved the time she spent delivering meals to Sherwood residents' homes.

"It was great," she said. "It was wonderful to physically see people and check in."

Often included with those meals were items such as puzzles or seasonal gifts.

In addition, during the holidays, the center reached out for donations for the Sherwood Senior Santas program, asking residents to donate specific gifts for area seniors. Within 24 hours, each of the more than 70 requested gifts had been claimed and dropped off, said Martin Burbank.

"We put them in quarantine, got them wrapped and delivered them," she said.

Back in his familiar spot in the center's kitchen on June 15, Sachet oversaw the in-house food preparation. As Sachet — as he often does — leaned into his 30-plus years of experience as a chef, he served up a menu that included a mustard and sage roast pork loin and cranberry and pecan stuffing, served with steamed broccoli.

Sachet said it was great to see familiar faces eating at the center again, looking out at tables limited to three diners each and spaced 12 feet apart for safety.

"It's been a weird last year," Sachet observed. "It's good to have people back and the room open again. It feels a lot more communal, I guess would be a good way to put it."

Sachet said his goal is simply to provide the best quality and balanced meals he can.

So how did the first meal at the center rank?

"Fantastic," said Anne Poe, a regular patron of the senior center, adding that she's grateful to be able to eat with other seniors after 15 months of having meals delivered.

"It is so good to have a fresh salad that we can pick out what we like and we have absolutely delicious pork roast. When (Sachet) makes a pork roast, nobody makes it any better. Ever," said Poe, a Sherwood resident. "I mean, this is a gourmet meal (for) $4."

{loadposition sub-article-02}