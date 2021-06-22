Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherwood, OR

Sherwood Senior Center in-person meals are back

By Ray Pitz
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4EQ4_0acbe6RD00 After city helps deliver as many as 1,000 at-home meals a month, residents can now sit down and eat with friends.

While Sherwood's Marjorie Stewart Senior Community Center has been officially closed for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed on Tuesday, June 15.

That's when the center served its first group of seniors a hot in-person lunch, the first since the center was forced to shutter its doors back on March 13, 2020.

As public buildings closed their doors left and right in March 2020 with COVID-19 case counts rising, Sherwood city officials wondered how they would get meals to seniors during the duration of the pandemic.

It didn't take long — only a few days — before they had a plan.

"Once the pandemic started, (we) started delivering meals to people who needed them instead of coming into the senior center to eat," said Kristen Switzer, who is currently serving as city manager pro tem.

She said the pandemic gave the city the opportunity to expand meal services for those who needed them most, something that's expected to continue once things open up more.

Over that time, Switzer said she discovered the importance of providing what's believed to be the only hot — often gourmet — home-delivered meals for seniors in the Sherwood area. Especially over the last year, Switzer said the meal program became more than just providing food for the city's elderly or homebound population.

"It's about the hot food, but it's also just about that social interaction, even if it's just somebody handing you a bag of food," she said. "(It) has been important, and we've had seniors literally in tears out of gratitude for everything that our staff has done over a year. It's been pretty amazing."

Maiya Martin Burbank, who is manager of the senior center, said once the pandemic shut everything down, her small staff and the city quickly flipped the switch to a home-delivery system.

"We reconfigured our kitchen and our schedules and went from reusable utensils and everything to one-time serving," Burbank said.

They also enlisted a skeleton crew that included Martin Burbank, Dennis Doyle (a city employee who generally oversees the city's field house), and Dominic Sachet, a trained chef who has prepared meals at the center for more than three years. The three of them hit it hard for six months, helping not only to prepare meals but to deliver them as well before other volunteers were brought in to assist them. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23B0fQ_0acbe6RD00

In December, January and February, the city delivered 1,000 meals to Sherwood residents each month. Currently, the city is still delivering about 800 meals each month.

Martin Burbank said she loved the time she spent delivering meals to Sherwood residents' homes.

"It was great," she said. "It was wonderful to physically see people and check in."

Often included with those meals were items such as puzzles or seasonal gifts.

In addition, during the holidays, the center reached out for donations for the Sherwood Senior Santas program, asking residents to donate specific gifts for area seniors. Within 24 hours, each of the more than 70 requested gifts had been claimed and dropped off, said Martin Burbank.

"We put them in quarantine, got them wrapped and delivered them," she said.

Back in his familiar spot in the center's kitchen on June 15, Sachet oversaw the in-house food preparation. As Sachet — as he often does — leaned into his 30-plus years of experience as a chef, he served up a menu that included a mustard and sage roast pork loin and cranberry and pecan stuffing, served with steamed broccoli.

Sachet said it was great to see familiar faces eating at the center again, looking out at tables limited to three diners each and spaced 12 feet apart for safety.

"It's been a weird last year," Sachet observed. "It's good to have people back and the room open again. It feels a lot more communal, I guess would be a good way to put it."

Sachet said his goal is simply to provide the best quality and balanced meals he can.

So how did the first meal at the center rank?

"Fantastic," said Anne Poe, a regular patron of the senior center, adding that she's grateful to be able to eat with other seniors after 15 months of having meals delivered.

"It is so good to have a fresh salad that we can pick out what we like and we have absolutely delicious pork roast. When (Sachet) makes a pork roast, nobody makes it any better. Ever," said Poe, a Sherwood resident. "I mean, this is a gourmet meal (for) $4." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gekmr_0acbe6RD00

{loadposition sub-article-02}
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
36
Followers
306
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherwood, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Society
Sherwood, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hot Food#Food Preparation#Sherwood Senior Center#Senior Community Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Posted by
The Times

Prayer vigil for Ralph Brown set for July 11

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. Brown has been missing since May 16.Friends and family members of Ralph Brown will be holding a prayer vigil at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. The former Cornelius mayor, 76, who suffers from dementia, left his home in his navy blue 2014 Nissan Sentra, license plate 319 KQV, at roughly 6:30 p.m. May 16 after telling his wife he was "going home." At roughly 9 p.m., his daughter Laurie Saunders contacted him by phone,...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Hops partner with Lam Research to honor local citizens

The partnership seeks 'Community Champions' who have shown the true spirit of empathy and human kindness. The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday, July 7, a new partnership with tech company Lam Research to recognize individuals who have stepped up to support others and make a difference in the community. "These Community...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Times

Metz: Henry Kaiser was right, single-payer health care better for the nation

Samuel Metz, MD, of Southwest Portland is vice president of Oregon Physicians for a National Health Program and a founding member of Mad As Hell Doctors.One might think single-payer health care is antithetical to American free markets. One would be wrong. Single-payer is as American as the Liberty ship. In fact, single-payer health care was invented by an American capitalist, Henry J. Kaiser, who went on to build nearly 3,000 Liberty ships in World War II (most of right here in Portland). During the Great Depression, Kaiser employed thousands of workers toiling in Western deserts, far from towns and farther...
Washington County, ORPosted by
The Times

Virtual services to stay at Washington County libraries post-pandemic

Shifting online during the pandemic made librarians across the county realize how much they could expand access.During the pandemic, libraries couldn't exist as the community gathering places where people go to learn, get tech support and have fun. But, like in many other sectors, the need to shift services online has led to a realization of how much local libraries could expand their reach. As libraries start to reopen for in-person services, librarians in Washington County say virtual programming is here to stay post-pandemic. Early in the pandemic, after the Forest Grove City Library first created a live, video conferencing...
Posted by
The Times

Tigard restaurant glad to see masks rescinded

Staff, customers at Cooper Mountain Ale Works Public House glad to be mask free -and able to see faces once again.The first day of marking Gov. Kate Brown's mandate rescinding mask wearing in general and more fully opening restaurant capacity statewide proved to be a popular move at a downtown Tigard bar and restaurant. That's where the lunchtime crowd at Cooper Mountain Ale Works Public House, along with the restaurant staff, were allowed to shun the face wear entirely. And it wasn't a bad turnout for a Wednesday, according to Chris Sjolin, a Cooper Mountain Ale Works partner and partial...
Posted by
The Times

During COVID, libraries had to go virtual. They aren't going back

Librarians across the county say virtual programs have helped them expand access in ways never imagined. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forest Grove City Library faced a problem. Libraries in Washington County, long seen as community gathering places, had shut their doors to keep the disease from spreading, but the need for community and social interaction was never more important. People flocked to virtual meetings and online events to stay connected, and libraries followed suit. In Forest Grove, librarian Bob Abbey said the goal with some of the library's first virtual programs was simply to...
Sherwood, ORPosted by
The Times

CAT lauded for 'astounding' save rate

Sherwood's Cat Adoption Team has dozens of cats available for adoption, recently held successful Kitten Palooza.A national animal welfare group is praising a local animal shelter for its near perfect record for saving local cats and kittens. Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, recently released its so-called "no kill" data, saying Oregon reduced its overall animal shelter deaths of dogs and cats by 1,163 in 2020, compared to the previous year. Of particular note was Sherwood's Cat Adoption Team, which boasted an "astounding" 99.27 percent save rate for cats in its care last year, according...
SciencePosted by
The Times

Gordon: Got a COVID vaccination? You can thank research and science

Ken Gordon is executive director of the Northwest Association of Biomedical Research.Just like our doctors and nurses, researchers in the Pacific Northwest have also been on the frontlines working at a rapid pace to understand the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19: how it spreads, how it infects, who it infects, why it shows itself in a variety of symptoms and why it progresses in such a deadly way for some people. Now more than 175 million Americans, and nearly 70% of eligible Oregonians, are directly benefiting from the biomedical research that developed these vaccines, bringing an end in sight to...
Tigard, ORPosted by
The Times

Tigard library to serve as cooling center

With high temperatures expected this weekend and next week, the Tigard Public Library has expanded its hours.The Tigard Public Library will be available to the public as a cooling center this weekend in an effort to provide relief for those wanting to escape the predicted high temperatures. As a result, the facility, located at 13500 S.W. Hall Boulevard, has expanded capacity to 100 and will not be limiting visit length. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The library is closed on Sundays. It will...
Washington County, ORPosted by
The Times

Letters to the Editor: June 24, 2021

The Times hears from readers on gun violence awareness, the value of public schools and more.Take a stand against gun violence Friday, June 4, was Gun Violence Awareness Day, initiated by friends of a school-age girl, Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago just one week after performing at President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade. It was their hope that by wearing orange to honor Hadiya's life, they would increase visibility and encourage others to come together for a future free of gun violence. Since the movement began in 2015, more individuals and groups such as Moms Demand...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Times

Hillsboro Chamber to rebrand as 'Washington County Chamber'

The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce says it will now bill itself as a countywide chamber.The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to rebrand itself as a countywide chamber of commerce. The Hillsboro Chamber's board of directors on Tuesday, June 22, unanimously voted to change the name of the county's largest business organization to the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce." Jayne Bond, chair of the chamber's board of directors, made the announcement to chamber members Wednesday night, June 23. "This change of greater influence will be an advantage to you, our members, and we look forward in assisting you make...
AnimalsPosted by
The Times

Dexter 'Sinverguenza' Ellis

January 1, 2005 - May 19, 2021 - If Dexter could talk, he wouldn't need many words. He would rather be following scents than idle chit-chat. If Dexter could talk, he wouldn't need many words. He would rather be following scents than idle chit-chat. Brown, white, red, and black, he had no definitive breed, but his mystery included coyote. Dexter was crafty, independent, and a trickster who burned through multiple lives and regularly violated boundaries. He was a healer and guide to all who knew him. Found in 2006 roaming free in the California hills, the Sacramento SPCA rescued him hours before euthanasia. Mom Maria found him there, and like watching lightning freeze, Dexter sat when asked. She took him home that same day, and they remained best friends for the next 15 years. Dexter goes to the dog park in the sky survived by brother Ike, Mom Maria Ellis, and Dad Tony Andersen. It is impossible or there to ever be another dog like him. {loadposition sub-article-01}
King City, ORPosted by
The Times

King City holds virtual State of the City presentation

The address focuses on city goals going forward, and details improvements to the community park. In what everybody hopes will be the last of the virtual King City State of the City addresses, city council members, June 16, outlined their thoughts on the vision of King City going forward. Mayor Ken Gibson opened the online event hoping better days are ahead, as more people are being vaccinated and the pandemic gradually subsides. "We're still guarded, we're still cautious, but I'm looking forward to next year when, more than likely, we'll be live," he said. The presentation kicked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy