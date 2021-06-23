Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM EDT * At 1127 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pembroke Pines, moving east at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Surfside, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Weston, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Dania Beach, Miami Lakes, Cooper City and Hialeah Gardens.

alerts.weather.gov
