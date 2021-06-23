Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fillmore, York by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 22:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern York County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1028 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bradshaw, or near York, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McCool Junction, Bradshaw, Grafton and Lushton. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 343 and 354. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH