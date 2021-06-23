IronPigs’ hitting woes continue in loss to rival RailRiders

Austin Listi ended an 0-for-22 skid with an eighth-inning single for Lehigh Valley. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley’s return to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday night did not cure any of its ills.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won its eighth game in a row, 14-5, thanks to a pair of opposite-field home runs among its 17 hits plus nine walks and two hit batters.

The IronPigs (19-24) lost their fifth consecutive game after managing only seven hits. They have scored 13 runs and hit .179 (29 for 162) during the skid — .114 (5 for 44) with runners in scoring position.

The game, which took 3 hours, 46 minutes, also featured two auto balls on pitch-clock violations — one for each team — and all pitchers from both teams being checked for foreign substances.

Neither team had a 1-2-3 inning. There were 428 pitches by the 11 combined pitchers, who totaled 22 strikeouts, 19 walks and three hit batters.

Lehigh Valley kept fighting, getting four runs and five hits in the last two at-bats.

Game notes

RailRiders designated hitter Trey Amburgey extended his on-base streak to 31 games, one shy of the franchise record held by Brandon Drury. Amburgey’s two-run single in the seventh extended Amburgey’s hitting streak to four games, 24 of the last 25. ... Austin Listi ended an 0-for-22 skid with an eighth-inning single for Lehigh Valley. ... Scott Kingery walked twice, doubled and hit a sacrifice fly in five at-bats. ... Dalton Guthrie hit into three fielder’s choices.

How they scored

Top 1 : Hoy Park singled to lead off, took second on Greg Allen’s walk, third on Ryan LaMarre’s single off the right-field wall and scored on Trey Amburgey’s sacrifice fly to right. RailRiders 1-0 .

Top 2 : Rob Brantly walked and scored one out later on Andrew Velazquez’s second home run of the season. Park singled and scored two batters later on LaMarre’s double off the right-field wall. RailRiders 4-0 .

Top 3 : Armando Alvarez hit a solo homer to right, his third of the year. RailRiders 5-0 .

Top 5 : Derek Dietrich doubled down the right-field line, moved to third on consecutive walks to Alvarez and Brantly then scored on Velazquez’s fielder’s choice. RailRiders 6-0 .

Bottom 5 : Scott Kingery walked, took second when Charlie TiIson was hit by a pitch, took third on Ruben Tejada’s fly ball and scored on Ryan Cordell’s sacrifice fly to center. RailRiders 6-1 .

Top 6 : LaMarre singled and scored two batters later on Dietrich’s second double. RailRiders 7-1 .

Top 7 : Max McDowell singled, stole second and scored on Park’s double down the left-field line. After Greg Allen was hit by a pitch and LaMarre walked, Amburgey doubled home Park and Allen. RailRiders 10-1 .

Bottom 8 : Jake Elmore reached on an infield error, took second on Listi’s single, third on Guthrie’s fielder’s choice and scored on Kingery’s sacrifice fly. RailRiders 10-2 .

Top 9 : Amburgey walked and Dietrich singled with two outs. Alvarez doubled in Amburgey. Brantly doubled in Dietrich and Alvarez. McDowell singled before Velazquez singled in Brantly. RailRiders 14-2 .

Bottom 9 : Ruben Tejada and Cordell singled. Edgar Cabral walked one out later. Elmore’s single scored Tejada and Cordell. Listi’s singled plated Cabral. RailRiders 14-5 .

Roster moves

Free agent outfielder Charlie Tilson was signed and assigned to Lehigh Valley. Free agent infielder Jake Elmore , who signed last week with the Phillies, was promoted to Triple-A from extended spring training. Free agent catcher Logan Moore was signed and signed to the IronPigs where he played for parts of four seasons (2015-18).

To make room, infielder Sal Gozzo was sent to Double-A Reading and catcher Herbert Iser and outfielder Corbin Williams were sent to high-A Jersey Shore.

Gozzo batted .100 in 27 games (60 at-bats). Iser and Williams appeared in one game each in their brief Triple-A debuts.

Up next

LHP Matt Moore (0-2, 4.66 ERA in five MLB rehab starts) faces Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RHP Brody Koerner (1-3, 4.46 ERA) in a 7:05 p.m. start.

RHP Ramon Rosso is returning to the bullpen after two starts. RHP Julian Garcia (0-2, 7.13 ERA) returns to the rotation Thursday. He made one start earlier this season at Double-A Reading and one for Lehigh Valley.

RHP Adonis Medina (3-4, 5.26 ERA) goes Friday and LHP Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 3.45 ERA) on Saturday.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com