Local sports roundup: Collman scores 43 in first-round victory

PENDLETON — Camryn Collman was confident in the Tigers’ ability to win the state tournament following the conclusion of La Grande’s 10-0 regular season. Her incredible 43-point performance in the first round is not a bad way to start that run at a title.

Collman scored six three-pointers and eight field goals in La Grande’s 82-54 victory over Madras at Pendleton High School on Tuesday, June 22.

The Tigers jumped out to a 23-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. La Grande led 44-25 by halftime and cruised to the finish line in the second half. The 82-point total is the highest score of the season for the Tigers, who improved to 11-0 on the year.

Ella Dunlap added 10 points in the paint for La Grande, while Isabelle Kump scored eight.

Jayden Davis led Madras in scoring with 16, while DaRia White added 13. White hit three three-pointers in the third quarter, but Madras struggled to make up ground late in the game.

The Tigers advance to the second round to play the winner of Hidden Valley and Junction City at North Bend High School. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

La Grande boys end season with first-round loss to Banks

HOOD RIVER — Junior Brady Hutchins scored 19 points for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough as Banks beat La Grande 62-54 on Tuesday, June 22, at Horizon Christian School in Hood River.

The Braves improved to 13-0, but the matchup against the Tigers was their second closest margin of victory this season. La Grande concludes the season 7-3.

Junior Devin Bell scored 13 points and senior Cristian Mendoza added eight points.

The Tigers trailed 30-22 at halftime and played from behind most of the game in a physical matchup with the Braves.

“I was really proud of our kids’ efforts, they hustled and played hard,” La Grande head coach Mark Carollo said. “They have nothing to hang their heads about.”

Powder Valley girls advance to 1A semifinals

BAKER CITY — Powder Valley girls basketball defeated Trinity Lutheran 59-32 in the second round of the 1A state tournament. The victory comes just a day after a 40-26 win over Elkton in the first round.

Powder Valley’s win in the second round improves its record to 8-5 on the year.

The Badgers will face Country Christian on Wednesday, June 23, at 8:00 p.m. at Powder Valley High School. Country Christian entered the tournament as the two-seed and improved to 14-1 with its 58-32 second round victory over Livingstone Adventist Academy.

Powder Valley boys inch closer to 1A finals

NORTH POWDER — The Badgers edged out North Clackamas Christian 64-44 on Tuesday, June 22, at Powder Valley High School to advance to the 1A state tournament semifinals. The twenty-point victory was a much smoother win than Powder Valley’s first round matchup, a narrow 63-61 win over North Douglas. The tournament victory improves Powder Valley’s overall record to 8-6.

The Badgers will play two-seed Damascus Christian at Baker High School on Wednesday, June 23, at 8:00 p.m. The Eagles are undefeated this year, accumulating an 11-0 record.

The winner of Powder Valley and Damascus Christian will match up against either top-seed Nixyaawii or 13-seed South Wasco-County in the 1A state final on Thursday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Baker High School.