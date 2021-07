There are so many post-apocalypse stories set in the near and far future but not in the past. Looking back through history, there are quite a few moments to pick from where things could have escalated to an extreme level. The minds at Dark Crystal Games have decided to explore one of these levels in their Early Access title, Encased. Set in the 1970s amidst the background of the Cold War, nations around the world have been united in their curiosity over a mysterious artifact known as the Dome. Taking a one-way trip into this mysterious biome leads us to some strange people and places…