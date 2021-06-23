The Chicago Cubs have the worst offense in MLB this month, and a tough 10-game trip awaits: ‘The more you struggle, the more you want success’
The Chicago Cubs knew this tough slate of games awaited them. Between the quality of opponents and caliber of pitching, the Cubs offense was going to be challenged. Well, the June schedule has put a once-rolling lineup through a grinder. The Cubs’ offensive production has ranked last across multiple key categories — yes, even worse than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who snapped a 17-game losing streak Monday.herald-review.com