Finale: Aransas County’s 150th birthday celebration
The final weekend of events in celebration of Aransas County’s Sesquicentennial occurred this past weekend. The events included the Rockin’ Rockport Regatta, Sesquicentennial Parade, The San Antonio Ragtime Society performing at the historic Railroad Depot (hosted by Rockport Cultural Arts District), the opening of the Rockport Art Festival Poster Artist’s Show, and a final day of Historic Homes on display. Bobby Jackson served as grand marshal of the parade. Three pianists from the San Antonio Ragtime Society played ragtime tunes Saturday, June 26 in front of a packed house at the Depot. Robin Hazard, unveiled her poster art “One Banana, Two Banana” that is featured on 2021 Rockport Art Festival poster.www.rockportpilot.com