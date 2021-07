Seriously, just when it seemed like the New York Mets were getting healthier and closer to full strength, the injury bug hit again, but to a different part of the roster. While it feels like a million years ago at this point, the Mets received good news last week for their less-than-100% offense. Jeff McNeil was nearing a return, as was Michael Conforto. Brandon Nimmo would hopefully not be too far behind those two, and maybe they’d even get J.D. Davis back before the All-Star break. For an offense that’s played with less than a full deck over the past month-plus, this was tremendous news.