Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Max Scherzer, Sergio Romo Melt Down During Foreign Substance Inspections

By Ryan Phillips
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxwVH_0acbc4bL00

Major League Baseball begun inspecting pitchers for applying foreign substances to balls on Monday, by Tuesday the process had already gotten old. Both Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo had meltdowns when umpires went out to check them.

Scherzer was inspected after the first inning and was clearly irritated by the entire thing:

He was checked again at the end of the third inning:

Then, with one out and two on in the fourth inning, Phillies manager Joe Girardi asked for an inspection and Scherzer went ballistic:

Here's another angle:

After the inning, Scherzer stared Girardi down and things almost got ugly:

Sergio Romo went even further. After finishing an inning against the Rangers, the A's reliever dropped his pants during an inspection:

This probably isn't the last time we'll see an MLB pitcher freak out over being inspected. They're all going to find this process annoying and being checked out on the field has to be a pain.

Maybe the league should have a specialist checking these guys in the dugout as they come off the field. Either way, the current system probably isn't tenable long-term.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Major League Baseball#Phillies#Baseballamerica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Detroit Tigers Cook Up Amazing Shift Against Joey Gallo

The Detroit Tigers are — double-checks notes — playing some excellent baseball over the past two months. They aren't a supremely talented team yet first-year manager A.J. Hinch has them playing aggressive and confident. Hinch comes with the obvious baggage. He also comes with the winning pedigree and determination to try new things in the interest of winning ballgames.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Twitter Blasts Joe West After Horrible Blown Call

Joe West was at it again Sunday night, making an egregious call that sent the baseball world reeling. MLB fans on Twitter we all over him after he called a ball foul that was clearly fair. In the top of the fifth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' 13-3 win over...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Shohei Ohtani Set to Own the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani is the most incredible player in Major League Baseball and maybe the best story the league has seen in a decade. The Los Angeles Angels' pitcher/outfielder was selected to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game as both a pitcher and a hitter, the first time in baseball history that's happened. This year's Midsummer Classic will be all about the 26-year-old phenom.
MLBNBC Sports

Romo apologizes for pulling down pants during umpire check

Programming note: The full interview with Sergio Romo will air on "Summer Sunday" before and after the Giants-A's game on NBC Sports Bay Area this Sunday. There were several lasting images from the first week of MLB umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances as they walked off the mound at the end of an inning.
MLBABC News

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer miffed as umpires inspect him 3 times

Two days into Major League Baseball's revamped enforcement of a crackdown on sticky stuff, a couple of things are clear. First, no one, no matter his stature, is above suspicion. Just ask Cooperstown-bound ace Max Scherzer. Second, if MLB expected a smooth integration of its newest guidelines into the flow...
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals reinstate Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer from the 10-day Injured List and placed right-handed pitcher Kyle Finnegan on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to June 21) with a left hamstring strain on Tuesday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement. Scherzer, 36,...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw takes subtle shot at MLB after Max Scherzer inspection

It didn’t take long for Major League Baseball to get the ire of fans, media, and players since it instituted a more serious crackdown on the use of illegal foreign substances on baseballs. Most of the frustrations stem from the delay the inspection is causing, which is already counterintuitive to the league’s goal of speeding up the game. Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers has also given his thought on the issue after witnessing a future Hall of Famer in Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer get checked during Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBNBC Sports

Scherzer slams ‘Manfred rules’ for banned substances

Max Scherzer returned from the injured list Tuesday having only missed the minimum 10 days while he healed from a groin strain. He sat out just one turn of the Nationals’ rotation. But by the time he was ready to pitch again, Major League Baseball had undergone a significant change.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies lose, Joe Girardi ejected after stare down with Mad Max Scherzer

Phillies manager Joe Girardi wasted no time asking umpires to check an opposing pitcher for a foreign substance. Girardi had umpires check Washington starter Max Scherzer with one out in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's game at Citizens Bank Park. Scherzer was found to have nothing on his person...
MLBYardbarker

Watch: Max Scherzer starts undressing after forced substance check

Max Scherzer had a great reaction after his opponents demanded an additional foreign substance check. Scherzer started and pitched for his Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. He had one out with a runner on first in the bottom of the fourth when Phillies manager Joe Girardi requested a foreign substance check.
MLBchatsports.com

Phillies' Joe Girardi: Max Scherzer Wiping His Head During Game Was 'Suspicious'

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi explained why he had Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer checked for illegal substances during Tuesday's 3-2 Nationals win. According to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, Girardi said: "I've seen Max a long time. Since 2010. Obviously he's going to be a Hall of Famer. But I've...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Discusses Umpires Checking Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer For Substances

Umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances is in full effect, and fans have seen some meltdowns since the rules were put into place Monday. Major League Baseball now can fine and suspend players if they are caught with a substance on their glove, belt, hat or anywhere on their body or uniform. The first two full days went fine for some teams, as New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was checked, passed the test and went on to throw five scoreless innings Monday.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Nationals’ Max Scherzer checked for sticky substances

Day Two of MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances went to another level. Nationals ace Max Scherzer was inspected by umpires twice at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia — the second time at the behest of Phillies manager Joe Girardi. Scherzer, who was visibly disgruntled by both checks, engaged...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Max Scherzer wanted umps to check Bryce Harper’s hair for substances

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer jokingly called for Philadelphia Phillies’ right fielder Bryce Harper to have his hair checked for sticky substances. Pitchers and umpires weren’t exactly chill when regular checks for sticky substances started this week. So it’s nice to see Max Scherzer already laughing and joking about a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy