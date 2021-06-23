Texas spends 12th least per capita on parks & recreation

The Parks and Recreation Department manages and oversees over 170 parks, 90 miles of multi-use trails, thirteen community centers, two family aquatic centers, two community pools, a state sanctioned soccer club, fish hatchery, two botanical gardens, and a nature park. Several new facilities are under construction including a new multi-generation recreation center, a new golf course clubhouse, an additional eight miles of multi-use trails, and a new senior health and wellness facility. The department is organized into five divisions: Ad- ministration; Grounds Management; Natural Resources; Public-Private Partnerships; and Recreation, Health and Wellness. The ideal candidate is a visionary leader, creative thinker, problem-solver, partnership builder, and someone who possesses exceptional analytical, organizational, interpersonal and communication skills. Knowledge of and skill in planning, developing, and accomplishing improvements to parkland and facilities within established budget, planning, coordinating and directing activities of professional, technical, and skilled labor personnel is essential in this role.