Regardless of what's being written and taught today, the United States of America is the only nation that was built upon the Christian faith! Our first President, George Washington, never hesitated to say, “It would be impossible to govern rightly without God and the Bible.'' President John Adams agreed: ''It would be impossible to govern without God and the Ten Commandments.'' The Pilgrim Charter of 1620 stated its purpose was ''to advance the enlargement of the Christian religion to the glory of God Almighty.'' Before the Pilgrims ever arrived on our shores, they signed the Mayflower Compact, revealing their intent: ''for the glory of God.''