Man killed after he shot NDOT worker may have homicide ties

A gunman who was killed in a shoot-out with law officers in northern Nevada after he shot a state transportation worker on a remote highway last week has been identified as a 34-year-old California man.

Authorities say the man, Zachary Minissale of Nevada City, may have ties to a homicide at a home he owned in his hometown.

Nevada Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Bowers says Minissale was shot last Wednesday after fleeing the scene of the shooting of the state transportation worker on State Route 278 in Eureka County.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The transportation worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.