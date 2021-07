Delano announced its plans to name a new park after Larry Itliong.

Itliong lived in Delano and was a key figure in farm labor movements including the Delano Grape Strike during the 1960s. He died back in 1977 but some of his children still live in the area.

His youngest daughter says the dedication is a huge honor for their family.

The park will be built in Delano near Clark Street and 11th Avenue near the community center.