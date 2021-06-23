Cancel
Erie County, NY

Kimberly Beaty unofficially wins Democratic nomination for Erie County Sheriff

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 14 days ago
Canisius College Director of Public Safety Kimberly Beaty has unofficially won the Democratic nomination for Erie County Sheriff.

Beaty unofficially defeated Myles Carter and Brian Gould to win the Democratic nomination for Erie County Sheriff in an effort to replace Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard in November.

Beaty spent 34 years within the Buffalo Police Department before becoming the Director of Public Safety at Canisius College.

If elected in November, Beaty would become the first Black sheriff for Erie County.

Beaty unofficially faces Republican John Garcia in the general election on November 2.

