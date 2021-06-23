Travelers Championship 2021 picks: No major, no Brooks Koepka for our experts
Ahh, a post-major week. It's a great time to take the week off as a gambler—not sweat for once—and maybe enjoy Sunday afternoon with your significant other. Scratch that, it's Travelers Championship week, also known as the fifth major. It's another can't-miss affair on the PGA Tour, a tournament that continues to boast a strong field year after year, even in its unfortunate spot on the schedule. Dustin, Brooks, Bryson and Co., are all right back at it in Cromwell, Conn., where the always-exciting TPC River Highlands awaits.