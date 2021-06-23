Travelers Championship 2021 picks: No major, no Brooks Koepka for our experts

Low scores will be there for the taking when many of the world's top players tee off Thursday at TPC River Highlands in the 2021 Travelers Championship. The course outside Hartford, Conn. yielded the only 58 in tour history, by Jim Furyk in 2016, and Dustin Johnson shot 61 on his way to the Travelers Championship title last season. Patrick Cantlay, who is among the favorites for this year's event, shot 60 in 2011 to post the lowest score by an amateur in PGA Tour history. Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are the 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Travelers Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is at 14-1, while Cantlay and Paul Casey are at 16-1.