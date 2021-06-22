Driftwood art washes up next for workshop series
Eastport Arts Center’s Summer Workshop Series continues Tuesday, July 13, with Driftwood Art. Geared for ages 12 and up, the found object sculpture workshop will be taught by artist Michael Morse from 1:30-3:30 pm. Morse will give attendees tips and ideas for beach combing, proper cleaning and other techniques for working with driftwood. Using some of the beach gleanings provided, or their own finds, participants will make small seaside assemblages of their own design.www.machiasnews.com