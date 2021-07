With less than a month to go before the Tokyo Olympics are due to begin, the host city is seeing a startling rise in daily coronavirus cases. Tokyo reported 317 new infections on Monday this week, an increase of 81 on the same day last week. Cases have continued to rise throughout the week, with 476 and 714 positive cases on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The 7-day moving average had been steadily declining after a peak in May, but has now risen to more than 500, compared to around 380 in the middle of June.