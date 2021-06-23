Ohio man strips naked, climbs on roof of home during police standoff

DAYTON, Ohio — A man wanted by the FBI ended up taking off his clothes and climbing onto the roof of a home Tuesday during a standoff with SWAT before safely surrendering. Information released by the Dayton Police Department says the man was wanted in Minnesota on violent felony warrants. Police learned the man was in a home in the Dayton area, but when officers showed up at about 10:50 a.m., the suspect ran into the home.