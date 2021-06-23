Cole's strikeouts, spin rate down; Royals rally past Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees got their first blowout victory in a month, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-1. Judge got New York started with a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third and Sánchez blew the game open with a three-run drive in the sixth. It was the first time New York won by more than four runs since May 22, when the Yankees routed the Chicago White Sox 7-0. Jameson Taillon matched a season high by pitching 6 1/3 innings.